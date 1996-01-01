Online dating is considered a fragmented and highly competitive market space because of which of the following factors?
A
Government regulation that restricts new entrants
B
Low barriers to entry and a large number of firms offering similar services
C
High switching costs for consumers
D
Significant economies of scale favoring a few dominant firms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of market fragmentation: A fragmented market is one where there are many firms, none of which has a large market share, and where competition is intense.
Identify the factors that contribute to fragmentation: Typically, low barriers to entry allow many firms to enter the market easily, increasing competition and preventing any single firm from dominating.
Analyze the options given: Government regulation restricting new entrants would reduce fragmentation by limiting competition, so it does not explain a fragmented market.
Consider switching costs: High switching costs tend to reduce competition because consumers are less likely to change providers, which does not align with a highly competitive fragmented market.
Recognize economies of scale: Significant economies of scale favor a few dominant firms, which would lead to market concentration rather than fragmentation.
