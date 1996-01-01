A rightward shift of a demand curve is called a(n):
A
decrease in demand
B
increase in demand
C
change in quantity demanded
D
movement along the demand curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a 'shift' of the demand curve and a 'movement along' the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve happens when the price changes, affecting quantity demanded, but the demand curve itself does not move.
Recognize that a 'shift' of the demand curve means the entire curve moves either to the right or to the left, indicating a change in demand at every price level, not just a change in quantity demanded due to price.
A rightward shift of the demand curve means that at every price, consumers are willing to buy more of the good than before, which is called an 'increase in demand'.
A leftward shift would indicate a decrease in demand, meaning consumers want less of the good at every price.
Therefore, the term for a rightward shift of the demand curve is 'increase in demand', distinguishing it from a movement along the curve or a decrease in demand.
Watch next
Master Shifting Right and Shifting Left with a bite sized video explanation from Brian