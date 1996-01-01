Which of the following best illustrates a change in demand for a good?
A
The supply curve shifts to the right.
B
The entire demand curve shifts to the right or left.
C
Movement along the demand curve due to a change in the good's price.
D
A change in the quantity supplied at every price.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a change in demand and a change in quantity demanded. A change in demand means the entire demand curve shifts, while a change in quantity demanded is a movement along the same demand curve due to a price change.
Recall that a shift in the demand curve to the right indicates an increase in demand, meaning consumers want to buy more of the good at every price. Conversely, a shift to the left indicates a decrease in demand.
Recognize that a movement along the demand curve happens only when the price of the good changes, causing quantity demanded to change but not the demand itself.
Identify that changes in supply, such as the supply curve shifting to the right or changes in quantity supplied, relate to the supply side and do not represent changes in demand.
Conclude that the best illustration of a change in demand is when the entire demand curve shifts to the right or left, reflecting a change in consumer preferences, income, prices of related goods, or other non-price factors.
