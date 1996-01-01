Which of the following cases best represents third-degree price discrimination?
A
A firm charges a single price to all customers regardless of their characteristics.
B
A movie theater charges different ticket prices to adults, children, and seniors.
C
A seller negotiates a unique price with each individual customer based on their willingness to pay.
D
A company offers quantity discounts to buyers who purchase in bulk.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of third-degree price discrimination: it occurs when a firm charges different prices to different groups of consumers based on identifiable characteristics (such as age, location, or customer type), where each group faces a single price.
Review each option and identify whether the pricing strategy involves segmenting customers into distinct groups and charging each group a different price.
Option 1: A firm charges a single price to all customers regardless of their characteristics. This is uniform pricing, not price discrimination.
Option 2: A movie theater charges different ticket prices to adults, children, and seniors. This matches third-degree price discrimination because the firm segments customers by age groups and charges each group a different price.
Option 3 and 4 involve personalized pricing or quantity discounts, which correspond to first-degree or second-degree price discrimination, not third-degree.
