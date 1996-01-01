Which of the following statements about contingent workers is true?
A
Contingent workers typically have temporary or flexible employment arrangements.
B
Contingent workers are not considered part of the labor force.
C
Contingent workers are exclusively employed in government jobs.
D
Contingent workers always receive full benefits and long-term job security.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of contingent workers: these are workers who do not have permanent or long-term employment contracts and often work on a temporary, part-time, or flexible basis.
Analyze each statement by comparing it to the definition and characteristics of contingent workers.
Evaluate the statement 'Contingent workers typically have temporary or flexible employment arrangements' — this aligns with the definition and is generally true.
Consider the statement 'Contingent workers are not considered part of the labor force' — recall that contingent workers are included in the labor force as they are actively working or seeking work.
Review the other statements about contingent workers being exclusively in government jobs or always receiving full benefits and long-term job security, which contradict the typical nature of contingent work.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian