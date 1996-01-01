Which of the following is NOT a common mistake firms make with regard to intellectual property?
A
Neglecting to enforce intellectual property rights against infringement
B
Disclosing confidential information without protection
C
Regularly monitoring competitors' intellectual property rights
D
Failing to register patents or trademarks
Step 1: Understand the context of intellectual property (IP) management by firms. Firms typically need to protect their innovations, brands, and confidential information to maintain competitive advantage.
Step 2: Identify common mistakes firms make regarding IP. These usually include neglecting to enforce IP rights, disclosing confidential information without protection, and failing to register patents or trademarks.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Regularly monitoring competitors' intellectual property rights.' This action is generally considered a proactive and strategic practice rather than a mistake, as it helps firms stay informed about competitors' innovations and avoid infringement.
Step 4: Compare all options and recognize that the first, second, and fourth options represent common errors firms make, while the third option is a beneficial practice.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Regularly monitoring competitors' intellectual property rights' is NOT a common mistake, but rather a recommended activity for firms managing their intellectual property.
