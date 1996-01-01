Which of the following is a valid reason to open a new production facility in Latin America?
A
Limited availability of raw materials
B
Higher transportation costs to global markets
C
Access to lower labor costs
D
Strict government regulations on foreign investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about deciding the valid reason for opening a new production facility in Latin America from a microeconomic perspective.
Step 2: Analyze each option by considering typical economic factors that influence location decisions for production facilities, such as costs, resource availability, and regulations.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Limited availability of raw materials' is generally a disadvantage, as firms prefer locations with abundant inputs to reduce costs.
Step 4: Note that 'Higher transportation costs to global markets' increase expenses, making a location less attractive for production aimed at global distribution.
Step 5: Identify that 'Access to lower labor costs' is a valid and common reason for firms to open production facilities in regions like Latin America, as it reduces overall production costs and increases competitiveness.
