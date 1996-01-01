A tax where the marginal tax rate increases as income rises is a(n):
A
lump-sum tax
B
progressive tax
C
regressive tax
D
proportional tax
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a marginal tax rate: it is the rate of tax applied to each additional dollar of income earned.
Recall the characteristics of different types of taxes: a lump-sum tax is a fixed amount regardless of income; a proportional tax charges the same percentage of income at all levels; a regressive tax imposes a lower tax rate as income increases.
Identify that a tax where the marginal tax rate increases as income rises means higher income earners pay a higher percentage on their additional income.
Recognize that this description matches a progressive tax, where the tax rate increases with income.
Conclude that the tax described is a progressive tax because its marginal tax rate rises with income.
