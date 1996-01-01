A greenfield venture in a foreign market is one in which:
A
A company forms a joint venture with a local partner in the foreign country.
B
A company acquires an existing firm in the foreign country.
C
A company builds a new facility from the ground up in the foreign country.
D
A company exports goods to the foreign country without any direct investment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'greenfield venture' in the context of international business and microeconomics. It refers to a mode of foreign direct investment where a company starts a new operation from scratch in a foreign country.
Step 2: Compare the options given: forming a joint venture, acquiring an existing firm, building a new facility, and exporting goods without investment.
Step 3: Recognize that forming a joint venture involves partnering with a local firm, which is different from starting a new operation independently.
Step 4: Understand that acquiring an existing firm means buying an already established business, which is not the same as building from the ground up.
Step 5: Identify that exporting goods without direct investment does not involve establishing a physical presence in the foreign country, so it is not a greenfield venture.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian