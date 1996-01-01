In a transitional economy, a(n) ________ economy is changing to a mixed-market economy.
A
command
B
traditional
C
market
D
subsistence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of economic systems: a command economy is one where the government centrally plans and controls economic activity; a traditional economy relies on customs and traditions; a market economy is driven by supply and demand with minimal government intervention; a subsistence economy focuses on self-sufficiency with little trade.
Recognize that a transitional economy is one that is moving from one type of economic system to another, often involving significant structural changes.
Identify that the question asks which economy is changing to a mixed-market economy, which combines elements of both market and command economies.
Recall that historically, many transitional economies have been command economies shifting towards more market-oriented systems.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'command' because it best describes an economy moving from centralized control to a mixed-market structure.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian