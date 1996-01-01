Under which system of election are third-party candidates generally better off?
Majority runoff
Electoral college
First-past-the-post
Proportional representation
Understand the characteristics of each electoral system mentioned: Majority runoff, Electoral college, First-past-the-post, and Proportional representation.
Recall that in a First-past-the-post system, the candidate with the most votes wins, often disadvantaging third-party candidates because votes for them may not translate into seats.
Recognize that the Electoral college system, used in U.S. presidential elections, tends to favor major parties due to winner-take-all rules in most states.
Know that Majority runoff requires a candidate to get more than 50% of votes, often leading to a second round between the top two candidates, which can marginalize third parties.
Identify that Proportional representation allocates seats based on the percentage of votes each party receives, allowing third-party candidates to gain representation more easily compared to other systems.
