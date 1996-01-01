Which of the following groups benefited the most economically from the construction of the transcontinental railroad in the United States?
A
Small-scale farmers in isolated regions
B
Native American tribes
C
Local artisans and craftsmen
D
Railroad companies and land speculators
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the economic impact of the transcontinental railroad by identifying the main stakeholders involved in its construction and operation.
Step 2: Analyze how the railroad companies benefited economically through profits from building and operating the railroad, as well as from government subsidies and land grants.
Step 3: Examine the role of land speculators who purchased land near the railroad routes at low prices and sold it later at higher prices due to increased demand and accessibility.
Step 4: Contrast these benefits with the experiences of small-scale farmers, Native American tribes, and local artisans, noting that farmers often faced competition and market pressures, Native American tribes suffered displacement and loss of land, and artisans had limited direct gains.
Step 5: Conclude that railroad companies and land speculators gained the most economically because they directly profited from the railroad's construction and the resulting increase in land value.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian