When selecting a target market, firms will be most successful if they:
A
target consumers whose willingness to pay is equal to the marginal cost
B
select markets where consumer surplus is minimized
C
focus on consumers with the lowest willingness to pay
D
choose consumers whose willingness to pay exceeds the market price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of willingness to pay (WTP), which is the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service. It reflects the consumer's valuation of the product.
Step 2: Recognize that firms aim to maximize profits by targeting consumers whose willingness to pay is higher than the market price, as this creates consumer surplus and increases the likelihood of purchase.
Step 3: Recall that marginal cost (MC) is the cost of producing one additional unit of a good. Targeting consumers whose WTP equals MC would mean zero consumer surplus and no incentive for consumers to buy beyond cost.
Step 4: Understand that minimizing consumer surplus or focusing on consumers with the lowest WTP would reduce sales and profits, as these consumers value the product less and are less likely to purchase at profitable prices.
Step 5: Conclude that the best strategy is to choose consumers whose willingness to pay exceeds the market price, ensuring that the firm captures positive consumer surplus and maximizes profit.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian