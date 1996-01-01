In the immediate short run, which of the following is most likely to remain fixed for a firm?
A
The quantity of at least one input, such as capital
B
All inputs, including labor and capital
C
The quantity of output produced
D
Only capital inputs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the 'immediate short run' in microeconomics: it is a time period so short that at least one input cannot be changed by the firm.
Recall that in the short run, some inputs are fixed while others are variable. Typically, capital (like machinery or buildings) is fixed because it takes time to adjust, while labor can be varied more quickly.
Analyze each option: 'The quantity of at least one input, such as capital' means some inputs are fixed; 'All inputs, including labor and capital' means no inputs can change, which is unlikely in the short run; 'The quantity of output produced' can change as inputs vary; 'Only capital inputs' suggests only capital is fixed, which aligns with typical short-run assumptions.
Conclude that in the immediate short run, the quantity of at least one input (usually capital) remains fixed because it cannot be adjusted instantly.
Therefore, the correct understanding is that the immediate short run involves at least one fixed input, commonly capital, while other inputs like labor can be varied.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian