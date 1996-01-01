The expansion of competition which provides customers with many choices is called a:
A
monopoly
B
oligopoly
C
competitive market
D
price ceiling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to market structures. A monopoly is a market with a single seller, an oligopoly has a few sellers, and a competitive market has many sellers offering similar products.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem asks for the term describing a market condition where competition expands and customers have many choices.
Step 3: Recall that a competitive market is characterized by many buyers and sellers, which increases competition and provides customers with multiple options.
Step 4: Note that a price ceiling is a government-imposed limit on how high a price can be charged and is not related to the number of competitors or choices available.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the expansion of competition providing many choices to customers is a 'competitive market'.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian