Which of the following is characteristic of lean operations?
A
Focusing on producing large batches to achieve economies of scale
B
Prioritizing specialization of labor over flexibility
C
Maximizing inventory levels to avoid shortages
D
Minimizing waste throughout the production process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of lean operations: Lean operations focus on maximizing value by minimizing waste in all forms throughout the production process.
Identify common characteristics of lean operations, such as reducing excess inventory, improving process flow, and increasing flexibility rather than producing large batches or maximizing inventory.
Compare each option with the principles of lean operations: producing large batches aims at economies of scale but can increase waste; prioritizing specialization over flexibility reduces adaptability; maximizing inventory contradicts lean's goal of minimizing waste.
Recognize that minimizing waste throughout the production process aligns directly with lean operations' core objective of efficiency and continuous improvement.
Conclude that the characteristic of lean operations is minimizing waste throughout the production process, distinguishing it from traditional mass production or inventory-heavy approaches.
