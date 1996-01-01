Which of the following best explains the coordination problem in economics?
A
It occurs when there is perfect information and all markets clear simultaneously.
B
It refers to the situation where consumers and producers have identical preferences.
C
It arises when individual decision-makers fail to align their actions, leading to inefficient allocation of resources.
D
It is caused by government intervention that always improves market outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the coordination problem in economics. It refers to situations where individual decision-makers (consumers, producers, firms) do not coordinate their actions effectively, which can lead to inefficiencies in resource allocation.
Step 2: Recognize that perfect information and simultaneous market clearing typically help markets function efficiently, so the coordination problem is not associated with these conditions.
Step 3: Note that identical preferences among consumers and producers would simplify coordination rather than cause problems, so this is not the correct explanation.
Step 4: Understand that government intervention can sometimes improve or worsen market outcomes, but the coordination problem itself is not defined as always caused by government intervention.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that the coordination problem arises when individual decision-makers fail to align their actions, leading to inefficient allocation of resources.
