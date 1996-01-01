Where do global companies typically seek the natural resources they need for production?
A
In countries with abundant natural resources, often in developing regions
B
Only in highly industrialized nations
C
Exclusively within their own domestic borders
D
Primarily from urban centers
1
Understand the concept of natural resources in microeconomics: Natural resources are inputs used in production that come from the environment, such as minerals, oil, forests, and water.
Recognize that global companies aim to minimize costs and maximize efficiency by sourcing inputs where they are most abundant and cheapest to obtain.
Identify that countries with abundant natural resources, often developing regions, provide a cost advantage and access to essential raw materials for production.
Contrast this with other options: highly industrialized nations may have fewer natural resources and focus more on manufacturing and technology; urban centers are typically demand hubs rather than sources of raw materials; and relying exclusively on domestic borders limits access to diverse resources.
Conclude that global companies typically seek natural resources in countries with abundant natural resources, often in developing regions, to optimize their production processes.
