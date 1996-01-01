Which of the following factors contributed most significantly to the expansion of the West during the Market Revolution?
A
The development of new transportation systems such as canals and railroads
B
The abolition of private property rights
C
The reduction of international trade barriers
D
The decline of agricultural productivity in the East
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the Market Revolution and its impact on the expansion of the West. The Market Revolution refers to a period of rapid economic change in the early 19th century United States, characterized by improvements in transportation, communication, and industrialization.
Understand how transportation systems affect economic expansion. New transportation methods like canals and railroads reduce costs and time for moving goods and people, making it easier to settle and develop new areas.
Evaluate each option in terms of its relevance to western expansion during the Market Revolution: abolition of private property rights would discourage settlement, reduction of international trade barriers affects trade but not directly western expansion, and decline of agricultural productivity in the East would push migration but is less significant than transportation improvements.
Recognize that the development of canals and railroads directly facilitated the movement of settlers and goods to the West, thus playing the most significant role in its expansion during this period.
Conclude that the factor contributing most significantly to the expansion of the West during the Market Revolution is the development of new transportation systems such as canals and railroads.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian