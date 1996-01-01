Which of the following statements about a best cost provider strategy is false?
A
A best cost provider strategy is only effective in markets where there is little product differentiation.
B
Firms using a best cost provider strategy typically target customers who seek both quality and affordability.
C
A best cost provider strategy aims to offer products with superior value at a lower cost than competitors.
D
The best cost provider strategy combines elements of both cost leadership and differentiation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a best cost provider strategy. This strategy aims to offer products that provide superior value by combining both low cost and differentiation, targeting customers who want quality at an affordable price.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the problem by comparing it to the definition and characteristics of a best cost provider strategy.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'A best cost provider strategy is only effective in markets where there is little product differentiation.' Consider whether this aligns with the idea that best cost providers combine cost leadership and differentiation.
Step 4: Review the other statements: that firms target customers seeking both quality and affordability, that the strategy aims to offer superior value at lower cost, and that it combines cost leadership and differentiation. These are generally true for a best cost provider strategy.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming the strategy is only effective in markets with little product differentiation, because the best cost provider strategy actually thrives by blending differentiation with cost advantages.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian