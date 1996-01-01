Which of the following is a major avenue for achieving a cost advantage over rivals in competitive markets?
A
Increasing advertising expenditures
B
Raising prices above the market equilibrium
C
Using more efficient production technologies
D
Offering more product variety
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cost advantage: In microeconomics, a cost advantage means a firm can produce goods or services at a lower cost than its competitors, allowing it to either lower prices or increase profit margins.
Evaluate each option in terms of cost advantage: Increasing advertising expenditures typically raises costs and does not directly reduce production costs.
Raising prices above the market equilibrium usually leads to losing customers and is not a strategy for cost advantage; it relates more to pricing strategy.
Using more efficient production technologies directly reduces the cost per unit of output by improving productivity or lowering input usage, which is a classic way to achieve a cost advantage.
Offering more product variety may attract more customers but often increases costs due to complexity and does not inherently reduce production costs.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian