Which of the following is a reason why someone might choose to work for a company instead of becoming an entrepreneur?
A
To avoid having any responsibilities at work
B
To benefit from a stable income and job security
C
To guarantee higher profits than entrepreneurs
D
To ensure complete control over business decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between working for a company and becoming an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs typically face higher risks and uncertainties but have the potential for higher rewards and control over decisions.
Identify the main motivations for choosing employment over entrepreneurship. One major reason is the desire for stability, which includes a steady paycheck and job security.
Recognize that working for a company usually means less financial risk compared to starting a business, where income can be unpredictable.
Note that employees generally have fewer responsibilities related to business risks and decision-making compared to entrepreneurs, but they also have less control over business operations.
Conclude that the reason someone might choose to work for a company instead of becoming an entrepreneur is to benefit from a stable income and job security, rather than seeking complete control or higher profits.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian