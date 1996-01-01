Which of the following enabled the rising purchase of consumer goods?
A
A reduction in the availability of goods
B
Higher interest rates on consumer loans
C
An increase in household incomes
D
A decrease in consumer preferences for goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about the factor that enabled the rising purchase of consumer goods, which relates to demand-side influences in microeconomics.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of its effect on consumer purchasing behavior: a reduction in availability typically decreases purchases, higher interest rates on loans make borrowing more expensive and reduce purchases, an increase in household incomes increases consumers' purchasing power, and a decrease in consumer preferences lowers demand.
Step 3: Recall the basic demand principle that an increase in income generally shifts the demand curve for normal goods to the right, leading to higher quantities purchased.
Step 4: Recognize that higher interest rates and reduced availability act as constraints, reducing the quantity demanded or purchased.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, an increase in household incomes is the factor that enables rising purchases of consumer goods by increasing consumers' ability to buy more.
