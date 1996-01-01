A protective ______ is used in an attempt to protect a country's businesses.
A
externality
B
tariff
C
quota
D
subsidy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question asks about a protective measure used by countries to shield their domestic businesses from foreign competition.
Recall the definitions of the options: An 'externality' is a side effect of an economic activity affecting others, a 'tariff' is a tax on imported goods, a 'quota' is a limit on the quantity of imports, and a 'subsidy' is financial support given to domestic producers.
Identify which options are protective measures: Both tariffs and quotas are used to protect domestic industries by restricting imports, while subsidies support domestic producers financially.
Focus on the term 'protective' in the question: A 'tariff' specifically refers to a tax imposed on imports to make foreign goods more expensive and less competitive compared to domestic goods.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'tariff' because it is a direct protective measure used to shield domestic businesses by increasing the cost of imported goods.
