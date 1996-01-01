Which of the following could be considered a cost of cyclical unemployment?
A
A decrease in overall economic output
B
A reduction in frictional unemployment
C
An increase in the natural rate of unemployment
D
A rise in voluntary job changes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cyclical unemployment: it arises from fluctuations in the business cycle, typically increasing during recessions and decreasing during expansions.
Identify what costs are associated with cyclical unemployment: since it reflects insufficient demand in the economy, it usually leads to a reduction in overall economic output because fewer people are employed to produce goods and services.
Analyze each option in the context of cyclical unemployment: a decrease in overall economic output aligns with the direct consequence of cyclical unemployment, as less labor input reduces total production.
Consider why the other options are less relevant: a reduction in frictional unemployment relates to job search processes, an increase in the natural rate of unemployment refers to long-term structural factors, and a rise in voluntary job changes is about worker preferences, none of which are direct costs of cyclical unemployment.
Conclude that the cost of cyclical unemployment is best represented by a decrease in overall economic output, as it captures the immediate economic impact of reduced employment during downturns.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian