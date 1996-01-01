When implementing economic integration between countries, which of the following is most likely to occur?
A
Each country increases its restrictions on foreign investment.
B
Member countries adopt completely independent monetary policies.
C
Trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas are reduced or eliminated.
D
The movement of goods and services between member countries becomes more difficult.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of economic integration, which refers to the process where countries reduce or eliminate trade barriers to facilitate the free flow of goods, services, and factors of production among member countries.
Recognize that economic integration typically involves reducing tariffs, quotas, and other restrictions on trade to promote increased economic cooperation and efficiency.
Analyze the options given: increasing restrictions on foreign investment contradicts the goal of integration; adopting completely independent monetary policies is less likely as integration often requires some coordination; making movement of goods and services more difficult opposes the purpose of integration.
Identify that the most consistent outcome with economic integration is the reduction or elimination of trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas, which encourages freer trade among member countries.
Conclude that the correct answer is that trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas are reduced or eliminated, facilitating easier movement of goods and services between member countries.
