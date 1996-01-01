Socialism began as an attempt to correct which disadvantage of capitalism?
A
Excessive government intervention
B
Lack of technological innovation
C
Low levels of consumer choice
D
Unequal distribution of wealth
1
Understand the core disadvantage of capitalism that socialism aims to address. Capitalism is characterized by private ownership and market-driven allocation of resources, which can lead to disparities in wealth and income.
Recognize that socialism emerged as a response to the perceived problem of unequal distribution of wealth under capitalism, where wealth tends to concentrate among a small segment of the population.
Note that socialism advocates for more equitable distribution of resources, often through government intervention or collective ownership, to reduce economic inequality.
Identify that other options like excessive government intervention, lack of technological innovation, or low levels of consumer choice are not the primary disadvantages socialism was designed to correct.
Conclude that the key disadvantage socialism addresses is the unequal distribution of wealth inherent in capitalist systems.
