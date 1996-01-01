Which of the following was an economic impact of the mandate system established after World War I?
A
It resulted in the rapid industrialization of mandated territories.
B
It facilitated the extraction of natural resources by colonial powers from mandated territories.
C
It eliminated all trade barriers between mandated territories and their administering powers.
D
It led to immediate economic independence for all mandated territories.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the mandate system established after World War I. This system was designed to administer former territories of the defeated Central Powers under the supervision of the League of Nations, with the administering powers responsible for managing these territories.
Step 2: Analyze the economic implications of the mandate system. Consider how the administering powers might have used these territories economically, focusing on resource extraction, industrial development, trade policies, and political autonomy.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in the problem by comparing it to historical economic outcomes of the mandate system. For example, assess whether rapid industrialization occurred, whether trade barriers were removed, or if economic independence was granted.
Step 4: Recognize that the mandate system primarily facilitated the extraction of natural resources by colonial powers, as these powers aimed to benefit economically from the territories without necessarily promoting industrialization or economic independence.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct economic impact is the facilitation of natural resource extraction by colonial powers, as this aligns with historical evidence and the economic motivations behind the mandate system.
