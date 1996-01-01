Which of the following is the best example of competing on low-cost leadership in a competitive market?
A
A tech company focusing on innovative features regardless of production costs
B
A grocery store offering generic brands at lower prices than its competitors
C
A boutique selling unique, handcrafted jewelry at premium prices
D
A restaurant specializing in gourmet cuisine with high-end ingredients
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of low-cost leadership: it means a firm aims to become the lowest-cost producer in its industry, allowing it to offer lower prices than competitors while maintaining profitability.
Analyze each option by identifying whether the firm's strategy focuses primarily on minimizing costs and offering lower prices, or on differentiating through quality, uniqueness, or innovation regardless of cost.
For the tech company focusing on innovative features regardless of production costs, note that the emphasis is on innovation, not cost minimization, so it is not low-cost leadership.
For the grocery store offering generic brands at lower prices than competitors, recognize that generic brands typically have lower production and marketing costs, enabling the store to compete by offering lower prices, which aligns with low-cost leadership.
For the boutique selling unique, handcrafted jewelry at premium prices and the restaurant specializing in gourmet cuisine with high-end ingredients, both focus on differentiation and premium pricing rather than cost leadership.
