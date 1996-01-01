Why was Carnegie Steel able to offer its product more cheaply than its competitors in a competitive market?
A
It operated as a monopoly and set prices without regard to costs.
B
It produced lower-quality steel that was less expensive to manufacture.
C
It achieved lower production costs through vertical integration and efficient management.
D
It received government subsidies that reduced its expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cost advantage in microeconomics, which allows a firm to offer products at lower prices than competitors by reducing production costs.
Recognize that vertical integration means a company controls multiple stages of production, which can reduce costs by eliminating intermediaries and improving coordination.
Consider how efficient management practices can streamline operations, reduce waste, and increase productivity, further lowering production costs.
Analyze why operating as a monopoly or receiving government subsidies might affect pricing but are not the primary reasons for Carnegie Steel's cost advantage in this context.
Conclude that Carnegie Steel's ability to offer cheaper products was mainly due to its lower production costs achieved through vertical integration and efficient management, rather than lower quality or external financial support.
