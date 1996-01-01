Which factor best explains why Europe is home to many manufacturing industries?
A
Well-developed transportation infrastructure
B
Limited government regulation
C
Low labor costs compared to other regions
D
Access to abundant natural resources
1
Step 1: Understand the role of transportation infrastructure in manufacturing industries. Well-developed transportation infrastructure reduces costs and time for moving raw materials and finished goods, which is crucial for manufacturing efficiency.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of government regulation. While regulation can affect industries, Europe is known for having relatively strict regulations, so limited regulation is unlikely to be the main factor.
Step 3: Consider labor costs. Europe generally has higher labor costs compared to some other regions, so low labor costs are not a primary reason for the concentration of manufacturing industries there.
Step 4: Evaluate the availability of natural resources. Europe does not have abundant natural resources compared to other regions, so this factor is less likely to explain the manufacturing presence.
Step 5: Conclude that the well-developed transportation infrastructure is the best explanation because it facilitates efficient production and distribution, which are key for manufacturing industries to thrive.
