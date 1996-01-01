Which term best completes the sentence: A(n) _______ is a product that can be bought and sold.
A
good
B
factor
C
market
D
utility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms provided: a 'good' is a tangible product that can be bought and sold; a 'factor' refers to inputs used in production like labor or capital; a 'market' is a place or system where goods and services are exchanged; and 'utility' is the satisfaction or benefit derived from consuming a product.
Analyze the sentence: 'A(n) _______ is a product that can be bought and sold.' The key phrase here is 'product that can be bought and sold,' which points towards a tangible item.
Match the definitions to the sentence: since 'good' refers to a tangible product that can be bought and sold, it fits the sentence best.
Confirm that 'factor' and 'market' do not fit because 'factor' is an input, not a product, and 'market' is a place or system, not a product.
Recognize that 'utility' is a concept related to satisfaction, not a physical product, so it does not complete the sentence correctly.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian