Which of the following best defines the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH)?
The EMH states that government intervention is necessary to correct market failures and ensure efficient allocation of resources.
The EMH states that asset prices fully reflect all available information, making it impossible to consistently achieve higher returns than the overall market through expert stock selection or market timing.
The EMH states that only historical prices are used to determine future asset values.
The EMH states that markets are always in equilibrium and prices never change.
Step 1: Understand the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH) as a concept in financial economics that relates to how information is reflected in asset prices.
Step 2: Recognize that EMH asserts that asset prices incorporate all available information, meaning that no investor can consistently achieve returns higher than the overall market by using that information.
Step 3: Note that EMH implies that attempts to outperform the market through expert stock selection or market timing are generally futile because prices already reflect known information.
Step 4: Differentiate EMH from other statements: it does not claim that government intervention is necessary, nor that only historical prices determine future values, nor that prices never change.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of EMH is the one stating that asset prices fully reflect all available information, making it impossible to consistently outperform the market.
