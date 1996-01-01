Which of the following is NOT a contributing factor to the desire to become an entrepreneur?
A
Preference for job security in a large corporation
B
Seeking independence and autonomy
C
Desire for financial gain
D
Willingness to take risks
1
Understand the question is asking to identify which option does NOT motivate someone to become an entrepreneur.
Recall that entrepreneurs are typically driven by factors such as seeking independence and autonomy, desire for financial gain, and willingness to take risks.
Recognize that a preference for job security in a large corporation contrasts with entrepreneurial motivations, as entrepreneurship involves uncertainty and less job security.
Compare each option against common entrepreneurial traits to see which one does not align with the entrepreneurial mindset.
Conclude that 'Preference for job security in a large corporation' is not a contributing factor to the desire to become an entrepreneur because it reflects a preference for stability rather than risk-taking and independence.
