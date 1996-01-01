Which of the following resulted from the trade network developed during the Gupta Empire?
A
Increased cultural exchange and economic prosperity
B
Elimination of all foreign influences in the region
C
Decline in urbanization and isolation from foreign markets
D
Complete reliance on subsistence agriculture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: The Gupta Empire, which existed in ancient India, is known for its extensive trade networks both within the Indian subcontinent and with other regions such as Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean.
Identify the effects of trade networks: Trade networks typically facilitate the exchange of goods, ideas, and culture, leading to increased economic activity and cultural interactions.
Analyze each option in relation to trade networks:
- 'Increased cultural exchange and economic prosperity' aligns with the positive impacts of trade.
- 'Elimination of all foreign influences' contradicts the nature of trade, which usually introduces foreign influences.
- 'Decline in urbanization and isolation' is unlikely because trade encourages urban growth and connectivity.
- 'Complete reliance on subsistence agriculture' is inconsistent with a thriving trade network, which implies surplus production and market exchange.
Conclude that the most reasonable outcome of the Gupta Empire's trade network is increased cultural exchange and economic prosperity, as trade promotes both economic growth and the sharing of cultural ideas.
Remember that in microeconomics and economic history, trade networks are key drivers of market expansion, specialization, and cultural diffusion, which supports the correct answer.
