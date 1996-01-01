How did nineteenth-century spinning mills help to stimulate economic growth?
A
By reducing the demand for labor in agricultural sectors
B
By increasing the efficiency of textile production, leading to lower costs and higher output
C
By limiting access to international markets for textiles
D
By discouraging technological innovation in other industries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of spinning mills in the nineteenth century as part of the Industrial Revolution, which introduced mechanized production methods in the textile industry.
Recognize that spinning mills increased the efficiency of textile production by using machines to spin fibers faster and more consistently than manual labor.
Analyze how increased efficiency led to lower production costs and higher output, making textiles more affordable and accessible to a larger market.
Consider the broader economic impact: higher output and lower costs in textiles stimulated demand, encouraged investment, and contributed to economic growth.
Note that this process did not reduce labor demand in agriculture directly, nor did it limit international trade or discourage innovation; instead, it fostered technological progress and economic expansion.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian