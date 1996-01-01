Which economic motivation most influenced the Georgia Trustees to establish the Georgia colony?
A
To develop a major center for industrial manufacturing and shipbuilding
B
To establish a colony focused solely on gold mining and precious metals extraction
C
To promote exclusive trade with Asian markets
D
To create a buffer against Spanish Florida and provide economic opportunities for England through agriculture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the historical context of the Georgia colony's establishment, focusing on the economic and strategic motivations of the Georgia Trustees.
Understand that the Trustees aimed to create a colony that would serve as a buffer zone between the English colonies and Spanish Florida, which was a significant geopolitical concern at the time.
Recognize that the economic motivation was tied to agriculture, as the Trustees wanted to develop economic opportunities for England by promoting farming and settlement rather than industrial manufacturing or precious metals extraction.
Eliminate options that do not align with the historical economic goals, such as industrial manufacturing, shipbuilding, exclusive Asian trade, or gold mining, since these were not primary motivations for the Georgia colony.
Conclude that the most accurate economic motivation was to create a buffer against Spanish Florida while providing economic opportunities through agriculture, reflecting both strategic and economic goals.
