Why is reducing poverty considered important for promoting environmental sustainability?
A
Lower poverty levels result in less demand for renewable energy sources.
B
Individuals with higher incomes are more likely to afford and adopt environmentally friendly technologies.
C
Poverty reduction leads to decreased government spending on environmental protection.
D
Reducing poverty automatically eliminates all sources of pollution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between poverty and environmental sustainability by recognizing that individuals with higher incomes generally have more resources to invest in environmentally friendly technologies and practices.
Analyze how poverty limits access to clean energy and sustainable products, as poorer individuals often rely on cheaper, more polluting energy sources and have less capacity to adopt green technologies.
Consider that reducing poverty can increase the demand for and affordability of renewable energy and environmentally friendly goods, which supports sustainability goals.
Recognize that poverty reduction does not automatically eliminate pollution or reduce government spending on environmental protection; rather, it creates conditions that make sustainable choices more accessible.
Summarize that the key reason reducing poverty promotes environmental sustainability is because it empowers individuals economically to adopt and support environmentally friendly technologies and behaviors.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian