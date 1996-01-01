Which type of economy is usually centered mainly on meeting people's basic needs?
A
Command economy
B
Traditional economy
C
Mixed economy
D
Market economy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of each type of economy: Command, Traditional, Mixed, and Market economies.
Recognize that a Traditional economy is typically based on customs, traditions, and subsistence activities, focusing on meeting the basic needs of the community rather than on profit or market forces.
Recall that a Command economy is controlled by the government, often focusing on production goals set by the state rather than traditional needs.
Note that a Market economy relies on supply and demand with minimal government intervention, often emphasizing efficiency and profit.
Identify that a Mixed economy combines elements of both market and command economies, balancing government intervention and market forces, but does not primarily focus on basic needs as a Traditional economy does.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian