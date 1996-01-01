Which of the following best describes economics and its importance?
A
Economics focuses only on the financial markets and how to make profits from investments.
B
Economics is the study of natural sciences and their influence on technological development.
C
Economics is the study of how individuals and societies allocate scarce resources to satisfy unlimited wants, helping us understand decision-making and resource management.
D
Economics is primarily concerned with the study of historical events and their impact on modern society.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of economics. Economics is a social science that studies how individuals and societies make choices about allocating scarce resources to satisfy their unlimited wants.
Step 2: Recognize that economics is not limited to financial markets or profit-making; it encompasses a broader analysis of decision-making and resource management in various contexts.
Step 3: Differentiate economics from natural sciences, which focus on physical and biological phenomena, and from history, which studies past events and their impacts.
Step 4: Identify that the core importance of economics lies in its ability to explain how scarce resources are distributed and used efficiently to meet the needs and desires of people.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of economics is the one emphasizing the study of allocation of scarce resources and understanding decision-making processes in individuals and societies.
