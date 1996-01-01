Enforcement of the Sherman Antitrust Act benefited consumers by:
promoting competition and reducing monopolistic practices
eliminating all government oversight of markets
encouraging price fixing among large corporations
increasing barriers to entry for new firms
Understand the purpose of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which is a key piece of U.S. legislation aimed at preventing monopolies and promoting competition in the marketplace.
Recognize that promoting competition typically benefits consumers by leading to lower prices, better quality products, and more choices.
Analyze each option: eliminating government oversight would reduce regulation, which is contrary to the Act's intent; encouraging price fixing is illegal and harms consumers; increasing barriers to entry restricts competition, which also harms consumers.
Identify that the correct effect of enforcing the Sherman Antitrust Act is to promote competition and reduce monopolistic practices, which aligns with consumer benefits.
Conclude that the enforcement of the Sherman Antitrust Act benefits consumers primarily by promoting competition and reducing monopolistic practices.
