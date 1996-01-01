The organizational structure of both political parties reflects which of the following concepts?
A
Positive analysis, as it describes how parties are actually organized
B
Opportunity cost, as it considers the trade-offs in party organization
C
Marginal analysis, as it examines the incremental changes in party structure
D
Normative analysis, as it prescribes how parties should be organized
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. Positive analysis describes how things actually are, focusing on objective and fact-based statements. Normative analysis involves value judgments about how things should be. Opportunity cost relates to trade-offs when choosing one option over another. Marginal analysis examines the effects of small incremental changes.
Step 2: Identify what the question is asking: it wants to know which concept the organizational structure of political parties reflects. Since the question is about describing the actual structure, it is about how things are organized in reality.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not fit the description of actual organization. Opportunity cost involves trade-offs, which is more about decision-making rather than describing structure. Marginal analysis focuses on incremental changes, which is not the main focus here. Normative analysis is about how things should be, not how they are.
Step 4: Recognize that describing how parties are actually organized aligns with positive analysis, which is concerned with objective descriptions and explanations of real-world phenomena.
Step 5: Conclude that the organizational structure of political parties reflects positive analysis because it objectively describes the existing arrangement without making judgments or prescribing changes.
