Which of the following statements is agreed upon by all economists?
A
The government should always intervene in markets to correct inequalities.
B
An increase in the minimum wage will raise the incomes of some workers.
C
Taxes should be lowered to maximize economic growth.
D
Free markets always lead to fair outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that economists often have differing opinions on policy prescriptions such as government intervention, taxes, and market fairness because these involve value judgments and empirical debates.
Step 2: Recognize that the statement 'An increase in the minimum wage will raise the incomes of some workers' is a positive statement about economic outcomes, which is generally agreed upon because raising the minimum wage directly increases pay for workers who keep their jobs at the new wage.
Step 3: Note that the other statements involve normative claims (what should happen) or assumptions about market outcomes that are not universally accepted among economists.
Step 4: Therefore, the statement about minimum wage increasing incomes for some workers is the one that all economists agree on, as it is a straightforward consequence of raising wages legally.
Step 5: Summarize that when evaluating statements, distinguish between positive economics (descriptive, testable claims) and normative economics (opinions or prescriptions), as consensus is more likely on positive statements.
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian