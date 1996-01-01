An aging population will impact Italy’s economy in all of the following ways except by __________.
A
raising government spending on pensions
B
increasing the demand for healthcare services
C
boosting the birth rate significantly
D
reducing the size of the labor force
Step 1: Understand the economic effects of an aging population. An aging population typically means a higher proportion of elderly people relative to the working-age population.
Step 2: Analyze how an aging population affects government spending. Since more people retire, government spending on pensions usually increases.
Step 3: Consider the demand for healthcare services. Older populations generally require more healthcare, so demand for healthcare services tends to rise.
Step 4: Examine the labor force size. With more retirees and fewer young workers, the size of the labor force tends to shrink.
Step 5: Evaluate the impact on birth rates. An aging population does not directly cause a significant boost in birth rates; in fact, birth rates often decline or remain stable, so this is the exception.
