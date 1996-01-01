In the context of health economics, what is the term for the situation in which a group of physicians are salaried employees rather than being paid per service rendered?
A
Fee-for-service model
B
Solo practice
C
Capitation model
D
Staff model
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different payment models for physicians in health economics: Fee-for-service means physicians are paid for each service they provide; Solo practice refers to physicians working independently; Capitation model involves payment per patient regardless of services rendered.
Recognize that when physicians are salaried employees, they receive a fixed payment not tied to the number of services provided, which differs from fee-for-service and capitation models.
Identify that the term 'Staff model' specifically describes a situation where physicians are employed by an organization and paid a salary, often working within that organization's facilities.
Compare the options given and note that 'Staff model' best fits the description of salaried physicians rather than payment per service.
Conclude that the correct term for salaried physicians working as employees is the 'Staff model' in health economics.
