Companies generally decide to expand globally to increase their:
A
market share
B
domestic competition
C
production costs
D
regulatory constraints
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'market share' in microeconomics. Market share refers to the portion of a market controlled by a particular company or product. Expanding globally allows companies to access new customers and increase this share.
Step 2: Consider why companies would want to expand beyond their domestic market. Typically, this is to reach more consumers, increase sales, and gain a competitive advantage internationally.
Step 3: Analyze the other options: 'domestic competition' refers to rivals within the home country, which expansion does not directly increase; 'production costs' usually increase or decrease depending on location but are not the primary reason for expansion; 'regulatory constraints' are rules companies must follow and are generally a challenge, not a motivation for expansion.
Step 4: Conclude that the primary motivation for global expansion is to increase market share by entering new markets and attracting more customers.
Step 5: Summarize that companies expand globally mainly to increase their market share, which aligns with the correct answer choice.
