Which of the following examples is most likely to belong to a perfectly competitive market structure?
A
Local cable television provider
B
Electricity supply in a city
C
Smartphone manufacturing
D
Wheat farming
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These include many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, perfect information, and no single firm can influence the market price.
Step 2: Analyze each option against these characteristics. For example, a local cable television provider usually has few competitors and differentiated services, so it is not perfectly competitive.
Step 3: Consider electricity supply in a city, which is often a natural monopoly due to high infrastructure costs and limited competition, so it does not fit perfect competition.
Step 4: Evaluate smartphone manufacturing, which involves product differentiation, brand loyalty, and significant barriers to entry, making it an imperfectly competitive market.
Step 5: Recognize that wheat farming typically involves many farmers producing a homogeneous product with easy market entry and exit, fitting the criteria of a perfectly competitive market.
