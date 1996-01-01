Which of the following best describes the Tariff of 1816 in the context of U.S. economic history?
A
A revenue tariff intended solely to raise money for the federal government without protecting domestic industries.
B
A protective tariff designed to shield American industries from foreign competition after the War of 1812.
C
A tax imposed to encourage the export of American agricultural products.
D
A tariff that eliminated all duties on imported goods to promote free trade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a tariff is in economic terms — a tariff is a tax imposed on imported goods, which can serve different purposes such as raising government revenue or protecting domestic industries.
Step 2: Recognize the historical context of the Tariff of 1816 — it was enacted shortly after the War of 1812, a period when the U.S. economy was recovering and domestic industries were vulnerable to foreign competition.
Step 3: Identify the primary purpose of the Tariff of 1816 — it was designed to protect American manufacturers by making imported goods more expensive, thereby encouraging consumers to buy domestically produced products.
Step 4: Differentiate between types of tariffs — a revenue tariff focuses on raising money for the government, while a protective tariff aims to shield domestic industries; the Tariff of 1816 falls into the latter category.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the Tariff of 1816 is that it was a protective tariff designed to shield American industries from foreign competition after the War of 1812.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian