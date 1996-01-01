Which of the following statements about open-air markets is correct?
A
Open-air markets only sell agricultural products.
B
All open-air markets specialize in one type of goods.
C
Open-air markets are always government regulated.
D
Open-air markets may offer a variety of goods, not limited to one type.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of open-air markets. These are markets held outdoors where vendors sell goods directly to consumers, often in a public space like a street or plaza.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Open-air markets only sell agricultural products.' Consider whether open-air markets are limited to agricultural goods or if they can include other types of products.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'All open-air markets specialize in one type of goods.' Reflect on whether open-air markets are always specialized or if they can offer a variety of goods.
Step 4: Consider the third statement: 'Open-air markets are always government regulated.' Think about the extent of government regulation in open-air markets, noting that regulation can vary by location and market.
Step 5: Conclude that open-air markets often offer a variety of goods, not limited to one type, and are not necessarily restricted to agricultural products or always government regulated.
