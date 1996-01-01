How is a decrease in the price of a good illustrated on a demand graph?
A
As a shift of the demand curve to the right
B
As a movement upward along the demand curve
C
As a shift of the demand curve to the left
D
As a movement downward along the demand curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a 'shift' of the demand curve and a 'movement along' the demand curve. A shift occurs when a non-price factor changes demand, while a movement along the curve happens due to a change in the good's own price.
Recall that the demand curve shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity demanded, holding other factors constant.
When the price of the good decreases, consumers are willing to buy more of the good, which is represented as a movement along the demand curve, not a shift.
Specifically, a decrease in price causes a movement downward along the demand curve because the price is on the vertical axis and quantity demanded is on the horizontal axis.
Therefore, on the demand graph, a decrease in price is illustrated as a movement downward (to the right) along the existing demand curve, not as a shift of the curve itself.
